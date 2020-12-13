Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:
Side Pockets: 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 10. No violations.
Days Inn: 451 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 1.
• Countertop on main counter in the breakfast area was damaged and soiled and could not be cleaned and sanitized properly. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 30.
Taco Bell: 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 1. No violations found.
Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 1. No violations found.
Plowboys BBQ: 311 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 1.
• The floors throughout the kitchen had a black buildup as well as stuck-on dried food debris. Correct by Jan. 30.
• The floors in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer were dirty with excessive black buildup. Correct by Jan. 30.
• There was a strong odor when walking into the walk-in cooler. Ensure that the walls, floors and racks have been cleaned and sanitized to abate odor. Correct by Jan. 30.
• The roller cart that holds the meat slicer had dried food debris collecting around the base of the slicer and on the shelf. Correct by Jan. 30.
• Wet wiping cloth was stored on counter. Corrected on site.
• Dish machine did not indicate any chlorine when tested. Corrected. Repairman was called immediately, and he arrived and repaired the machine while inspector was on site.
• Food workers were unable to locate any chlorine test strips for the dish sanitizing machine. Correct by Jan. 30.
• Failed to provide valid food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 31.
Lifestyle Nutrition: 721 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.
• Scoops were stored in containers with handle touching food. Corrected on site. Scoops placed with handle above food.
QuikTrip: 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.
Dollar Tree: 930 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.
• Woman’s bathroom did not have a covered receptacle. Correct by Jan. 31.
40 Highway Phillips 66: 5005 W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2.
• Microwave had accumulation built up on the top. Corrected on site.
• Fans in walk-in cooler had dust buildup on them. Correct by Jan. 31.
Texas Roadhouse: 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 2.
• Black buildup was observed on the wall under the warewashing station. Correct by Jan. 31.
• Liquid residue and food debris on the inside of plate rollers. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 31.
• Sticky residue on the outside of multiple clean dishes. Correct by Jan. 31.
• Observed multiple knives, spoons and forks being stored with food and lip-contact surfaces upright. Correct by Jan. 31.
• Observed ice and frost buildup in walk-in freezer. Correct by Jan. 31.
Dollar General: 1800 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.
Dirty Harry’s Pub: 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.
• Observed eggs stored above salsa in walk-in cooler. Corrected on site.
• Fans had accumulation of dust buildup.
• Observed clean dishes stored on the floor. Corrected on site. Dishes were moved from floor to sink to be washed.
• Observed accumulation of food debris under the vats and grills. Correct by Jan. 31.
China One: 2005 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.
• Observed an employee not wash hands after drinking a beverage. Corrected. Inspector provided information on when to wash hands.
• Observed a dented can. Corrected on site. Discarded.
• Observed shelled eggs and celery being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. Items were moved to a shelf.
• Observe a cutting board with deep cracks with black buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.
The Dive Bar: 1325 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.
Phillips 66: 3120 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.
• Hot drink dispenser had buildup inside the dispensing spout. Corrected. Cleaned on site.
• Around the outside of self-service ice shoot had brownish buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.
• Fan in the walk-in drink cooler had dust buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.
Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.
Metro East Tennis Center: 3109 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Dec. 3. No violations.
Sonic Drive-In: 515 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 3.
• Observed dust on ceiling vents, ceiling tiles and walls. Correct by 2/1/21.
• No dates on opened products inside the reach-in cooler in grill area. (grilled chicken). Corrected on site. (Product was dated.)
• Stuck-on food debris under make table lid. Correct by Feb. 1.
• Grease buildup on sides of reach-in cooler closest to the fryers. Correct by Feb. 1.
• Dripping grease/grease buildup on hood vents above the grill. Correct by Feb. 1.
• Food debris/liquid spills inside the dessert reach-in cooler. Correct by Feb. 1.
The Smoothie Shop and Supplements: 613 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 4.
• The reach-in freezer has heavy accumulation of residue buildup. Corrected on site.
• Stocked shelves had an accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 2.
• Inside of reach-in coolers had buildup of liquid in the bottom. Correct by Feb. 2..
• Floors throughout the establishment were dirty. REPEAT. Correct by Feb. 2.
• Observed floor drain under dish sink had accumulation and buildup and slowly drained. Correct by Feb. 2.
• Observed cardboard being used in reach-in coolers on the shelves. Correct by Feb. 2.
• Observed soap not provided at handwashing sink. Correct by Feb. 2.
Wind Shift Brewing Company: 3421 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 4. No violations.
Pappa Murphy’s: 2406 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 4.
• Failure to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Jan. 3.
• Scoops stored in make ready table were stored with handles touching the food. Corrected on site.
East Forty Brewing: 1201 W. Main St., inspected Dec. 4.
• Observed dented can on shelf. Corrected. Can discarded.
Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 4. No violations found.