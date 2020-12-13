Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Side Pockets: 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 10. No violations.

Days Inn: 451 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 1.

• Countertop on main counter in the breakfast area was damaged and soiled and could not be cleaned and sanitized properly. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 30.

Taco Bell: 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 1. No violations found.

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 1. No violations found.

Plowboys BBQ: 311 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 1.

• The floors throughout the kitchen had a black buildup as well as stuck-on dried food debris. Correct by Jan. 30.

• The floors in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer were dirty with excessive black buildup. Correct by Jan. 30.

• There was a strong odor when walking into the walk-in cooler. Ensure that the walls, floors and racks have been cleaned and sanitized to abate odor. Correct by Jan. 30.

• The roller cart that holds the meat slicer had dried food debris collecting around the base of the slicer and on the shelf. Correct by Jan. 30.

• Wet wiping cloth was stored on counter. Corrected on site.

• Dish machine did not indicate any chlorine when tested. Corrected. Repairman was called immediately, and he arrived and repaired the machine while inspector was on site.

• Food workers were unable to locate any chlorine test strips for the dish sanitizing machine. Correct by Jan. 30.

• Failed to provide valid food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by Dec. 31.

Lifestyle Nutrition: 721 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.

• Scoops were stored in containers with handle touching food. Corrected on site. Scoops placed with handle above food.

QuikTrip: 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.

Dollar Tree: 930 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.

• Woman’s bathroom did not have a covered receptacle. Correct by Jan. 31.

40 Highway Phillips 66: 5005 W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2.

• Microwave had accumulation built up on the top. Corrected on site.

• Fans in walk-in cooler had dust buildup on them. Correct by Jan. 31.

Texas Roadhouse: 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 2.

• Black buildup was observed on the wall under the warewashing station. Correct by Jan. 31.

• Liquid residue and food debris on the inside of plate rollers. REPEAT. Correct by Jan. 31.

• Sticky residue on the outside of multiple clean dishes. Correct by Jan. 31.

• Observed multiple knives, spoons and forks being stored with food and lip-contact surfaces upright. Correct by Jan. 31.

• Observed ice and frost buildup in walk-in freezer. Correct by Jan. 31.

Dollar General: 1800 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.

Dirty Harry’s Pub: 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.

• Observed eggs stored above salsa in walk-in cooler. Corrected on site.

• Fans had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Observed clean dishes stored on the floor. Corrected on site. Dishes were moved from floor to sink to be washed.

• Observed accumulation of food debris under the vats and grills. Correct by Jan. 31.

China One: 2005 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.

• Observed an employee not wash hands after drinking a beverage. Corrected. Inspector provided information on when to wash hands.

• Observed a dented can. Corrected on site. Discarded.

• Observed shelled eggs and celery being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. Items were moved to a shelf.

• Observe a cutting board with deep cracks with black buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.

The Dive Bar: 1325 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.

Phillips 66: 3120 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 2.

• Hot drink dispenser had buildup inside the dispensing spout. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Around the outside of self-service ice shoot had brownish buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.

• Fan in the walk-in drink cooler had dust buildup. Correct by Jan. 31.

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. No violations found.

Metro East Tennis Center: 3109 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Dec. 3. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In: 515 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 3.

• Observed dust on ceiling vents, ceiling tiles and walls. Correct by 2/1/21.

• No dates on opened products inside the reach-in cooler in grill area. (grilled chicken). Corrected on site. (Product was dated.)

• Stuck-on food debris under make table lid. Correct by Feb. 1.

• Grease buildup on sides of reach-in cooler closest to the fryers. Correct by Feb. 1.

• Dripping grease/grease buildup on hood vents above the grill. Correct by Feb. 1.

• Food debris/liquid spills inside the dessert reach-in cooler. Correct by Feb. 1.

The Smoothie Shop and Supplements: 613 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 4.

• The reach-in freezer has heavy accumulation of residue buildup. Corrected on site.

• Stocked shelves had an accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 2.

• Inside of reach-in coolers had buildup of liquid in the bottom. Correct by Feb. 2..

• Floors throughout the establishment were dirty. REPEAT. Correct by Feb. 2.

• Observed floor drain under dish sink had accumulation and buildup and slowly drained. Correct by Feb. 2.

• Observed cardboard being used in reach-in coolers on the shelves. Correct by Feb. 2.

• Observed soap not provided at handwashing sink. Correct by Feb. 2.

Wind Shift Brewing Company: 3421 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 4. No violations.

Pappa Murphy’s: 2406 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 4.

• Failure to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Jan. 3.

• Scoops stored in make ready table were stored with handles touching the food. Corrected on site.

East Forty Brewing: 1201 W. Main St., inspected Dec. 4.

• Observed dented can on shelf. Corrected. Can discarded.

Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 4. No violations found.