Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

America’s Best Value Inn: 105 Sunny Lane Drive, inspected Nov. 6. No violations found.

Pub and Patio: 640 Vennie St., inspected Nov. 16. No violations found.

Price Chopper Bakery: 1191 N.E. McQuerry, inspected Nov. 17.

• Observed ice buildup on condenser in walk-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 16.

Price Chopper Meat and Seafood: 1191 N.E. McQueery, inspected Nov. 17.

• The curtain for the cooler in the meat-cutting room had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Correct by Jan. 16.

• Observed ice buildup on condenser and the floor of the meat freezer. Correct by Jan. 16.

Starbucks inside Price Chopper: 1191 N.E. McQueery, inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

Price Chopper Grocery/Dairy/Produce: 1191 N.E. McQuerry, inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

Dollar General Store: 105 E. Rock Creek Lane, inspected Nov. 19.

• Three cans were found dented on the sales floor shelves. Corrected on site. Cans were discarded.

Canteen Vending Avenue C (Kohl’s Distribution Center): 2015 N.E. Jefferson St., inspected on Nov. 20. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 1110 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Nov. 20. No violations found.

MO Country: 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected Nov. 23. No violations found.

America’s Best Value: 105 Sunny Lane Drive, inspected Nov. 24. No violations found.

Subway: 109 Route AA, inspected Dec. 7.

• Meatballs were not maintaining the proper hot holding temperature of 135 degrees F or above. Meatballs with a temperature of 108 degrees to 128 degrees F were discarded. Reinspection will be conducted on Dec. 14.

Grain Valley Marketplace 8: 1131 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 8.

• Damaged counter floor under the bar drink station unable to be properly cleaned due to damage. Correct by Feb. 6.

Comfort Inn: 210 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 9. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 712 N. Main St., inspected Dec. 10. No violations found.