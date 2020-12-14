Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Nov. 16
Ex parte service
• 3:30 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Candletree Drive
Found property
• 2:45 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Injured animal
• 10:28 a.m., address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:35 p.m., address not provided
• 4:14 p.m., address not provided
• 5:50 p.m., address not provided
Private property tow
• 10:23 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road
Stealing
• 1:44 p.m., 1300 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road
Stealing motor vehicle
• 5 p.m., 3200 block of Northwest South Outer Road
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Assault
• 6:06 p.m., 700 block of Southwest 37th Street Terr.
Fraud
• 11 p.m., 200 block of Southwest Westminster Road
Hit and run
• 8:15 p.m., address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:56 p.m., address not provided
• 5:27 p.m., address not provided
Pedestrian check
• 2:04 p.m., 300 block of Southeast Route AA
Physical disturbance
• 9:12 p.m., 900 block of Northwest Candletree Drive
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Court
• 3 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road
• 12 p.m., 2900 block of Northwest Westbrook Circle
• 4 p.m., 19300 block of East Eastland Center Court
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10:55 p.m., 1900 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road
Threats
• 10:18 a.m., 200 block of Northwest R.D. Mize Road
Warrant
• 11:32 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Assault
• 7:30 a.m., 500 block of Southwest Richwood Lane
Careless driver
• 12:59 p.m., 2200 block of Southwest Keystone Drive
* 3:35 p.m., 900 block of Northwest 22nd Street
Confined animal
• 8:44 a.m., 100 block of Southwest Sandstone Drive
Dead animal
• 10:47 a.m., 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street
Fraud
• 9 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Intoxicated subject
• 2:11 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7
Missing person
• 12:35 a.m., 900 block of Southwest Clark Road
Property damage
• 12:30 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road
Stealing
• 6:30 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road
• 1:40 p.m., 2300 block of Northwest Kensington Court
• 2:10 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Garrett Drive
• 5:45 p.m., 500 block of Northeast 6th Street
Warrant
• 7:44 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
• 9:53 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Thursday, Nov. 19
Hit and run
• 7:18 p.m., address not provided
Narcotics
• 11:19 a.m., 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway
Rape
• 12 p.m., 4700 block of S. Holke Avenue
Sex offense
• 9:30 p.m., 300 block of Southwest 9th Street
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 4600 block of Soith Eastland Center Drive
• 2:54 p.m., 300 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicle
• 8 p.m., 700 block of Northwest Candletree Drive
Suicidal subject
• 8:23 a.m., 500 block of Northeast Knox Street
Trespass
• 7:50 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Warrant
• 1:38 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
• 7:37 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Friday, Nov. 20
Animal running at large
• 1:28 p.m., 200 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road
Assault
• 7:14 p.m., 2900 block of Northwest Chelsea Place
Fraud
• 7:42 p.m., 400 block of Southwest 15th Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 6 p.m., 400 block of Northwest Mock Avenue
• 10:12 p.m., 1200 block of Southwest westbound U.S. 40
• 11:31 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Woods Chapel
Narcotics
• 12:57 p.m., 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway
Pedestrian check
• 10:51 p.m., 3400 block of Northwest Jefferson Street
Stealing
• 1 a.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Drive
• 8 p.m., 200 block of Northwest Fourth Street Court
• 8:57 p.m., 400 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Suspicious circumstances
• 12:31 a.m., 200 block of Southeast South Avenue
Threats
• 5:09 p.m., 1300 block of Southwest Sunrise Drive
Verbal disturbance
• 4:13 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Adams Dairy Parkway
Warrant
• 5:08 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Saturday, Nov. 21
Assault
• 12:08 a.m., 1000 block of Northwest Forest Drive
Confined animal
• 12:05 p.m., 1900 block of Northeast Fourth Street
Intoxicated subject
• 11:42 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:48 p.m., address not provided
• 11:42 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 12:31 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Smith Street
Stealing
• 2:20 a.m., 2400 block of Southwest Emerald Creek Place
• 9:30 a.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 12:53 p.m., 1000 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 1 p.m., 1000 block of Northwest Missouri 7
• 1:19 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Missouri 7
• 3:06 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 4:44 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
Suspicious circumstances
• 3:45 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Ashland Place
• 4:59 p.m., 300 block of Northeast Summit Drive
Verbal disturbance
• 12:32 a.m., 1800 block of Southwest West View Circle
Sunday, Nov. 22
Assault
• 5:18 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Civil matter
• 2:07 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Pinebrook Village Court
Fraud
• 8:52 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Hit and run
• 2:30 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 7 p.m., 200 block of Southwest Richwood Lane
Motor vehicle accident
• 6:45 p.m., address not provided
• 10:01 p.m., 1600 block of Southwest Morningside Drive
Physical disturbance
• 12:07 a.m., 900 block of Southwest Clark Road
• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street
• 6:30 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicle
• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Warrant
• 11:31 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Monday, Nov. 23
Assault
• 12:27 p.m., 500 block of Northeast Knox Street
• 7:18 p.m., 200 block of Northwest R.D. Mize Road
Assist citizen
• 1:06 p.m., 1000 block of Southwest Clark Road
Check welfare
• 12:16 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7
Fire EMS assist
• 7:27 p.m., 500 block of Southwest Chicago Street
Harassment
• 8 a.m., 300 block of Northeast Summit Drive
• 1:33 p.m., 900 block of Northwest Candletree Drive
Hit and run
• 6:25 p.m., 400 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:03 a.m., address not provided
• 2:24 p.m., 2400 block of Northwest South Outer Road
• 5:44 p.m., address not provided
Property damage
• 3:14 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Stealing
6:36 p.m., 500 block of Northwest Candletree Drive
Stealing motor vehicle
• 6:15 a.m., 3700 block of Northwest Briarwood Drive
• 4:30 p.m., 900 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Animal found
• 9:43 a.m., 900 block of Northeast Linz Street
• 12:36 p.m., 300 block of Northwest Millstone Circle
Animal running at large
• 10 a.m., 2100 block of Southwest 20th Street Terrace
Assault
• 10:58 a.m., 1300 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Assist citizen
• 8:30 p.m., 1300 block of Southwest Essex Circle
Harassment
• 1:55 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:53 a.m., 1200 block of Northwest Missouri 7
• 4:18 p.m., 400 block of N. E. Mock Avenue
• 4:31 p.m., 3900 block of Northwest Delwood Drive
• 5:15 p.m., address not provided
• 5:41 p.m., 1200 block of Southwest U.S. 40
Stealing
• 4:28 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 6:37 p.m., 700 block of Southwest Westbound U.S. 40
• 6:42 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
• 7:02 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Westbound U.S. 40
• 10:02 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive