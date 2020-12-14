SUBSCRIBE NOW
Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Nov. 16

Ex parte service

• 3:30 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Candletree Drive 

Found property

• 2:45 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Injured animal

• 10:28 a.m., address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:35 p.m., address not provided

• 4:14 p.m., address not provided

• 5:50 p.m., address not provided

Private property tow

• 10:23 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road

Stealing

• 1:44 p.m., 1300 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road

Stealing motor vehicle

• 5 p.m., 3200 block of Northwest South Outer Road

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Assault

• 6:06 p.m., 700 block of Southwest 37th Street Terr.

Fraud

• 11 p.m., 200 block of Southwest Westminster Road

Hit and run

• 8:15 p.m., address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:56 p.m., address not provided

• 5:27 p.m., address not provided

Pedestrian check

• 2:04 p.m., 300 block of Southeast Route AA 

Physical disturbance

• 9:12 p.m., 900 block of Northwest Candletree Drive

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Court

• 3 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road

• 12 p.m., 2900 block of Northwest Westbrook Circle

• 4 p.m., 19300 block of East Eastland Center Court

Stealing motor vehicle

• 10:55 p.m., 1900 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road

Threats

• 10:18 a.m., 200 block of Northwest R.D. Mize Road

Warrant

• 11:32 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Assault

• 7:30 a.m., 500 block of Southwest Richwood Lane

Careless driver

• 12:59 p.m., 2200 block of Southwest Keystone Drive 

* 3:35 p.m., 900 block of Northwest 22nd Street 

Confined animal

• 8:44 a.m., 100 block of Southwest Sandstone Drive 

Dead animal

• 10:47 a.m., 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street 

Fraud

• 9 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Intoxicated subject

• 2:11 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7

Missing person

• 12:35 a.m., 900 block of Southwest Clark Road

Property damage

• 12:30 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road

Stealing

• 6:30 a.m., 3400 block of Northwest Duncan Road

• 1:40 p.m., 2300 block of Northwest Kensington Court 

• 2:10 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Garrett Drive 

• 5:45 p.m., 500 block of Northeast 6th Street 

Warrant

• 7:44 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

• 9:53 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Thursday, Nov. 19

Hit and run

• 7:18 p.m., address not provided

Narcotics

• 11:19 a.m., 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway

Rape

• 12 p.m., 4700 block of S. Holke Avenue 

Sex offense

• 9:30 p.m., 300 block of Southwest 9th Street 

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 4600 block of Soith Eastland Center Drive 

• 2:54 p.m., 300 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicle

• 8 p.m., 700 block of Northwest Candletree Drive

Suicidal subject

• 8:23 a.m., 500 block of Northeast Knox Street 

Trespass

• 7:50 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Warrant

• 1:38 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

• 7:37 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Friday, Nov. 20

Animal running at large

• 1:28 p.m., 200 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road

Assault

• 7:14 p.m., 2900 block of Northwest Chelsea Place

Fraud

• 7:42 p.m., 400 block of Southwest 15th Street

Motor vehicle accident

• 6 p.m., 400 block of Northwest Mock Avenue

• 10:12 p.m., 1200 block of Southwest westbound U.S. 40

• 11:31 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Woods Chapel

Narcotics

• 12:57 p.m., 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway

Pedestrian check

• 10:51 p.m., 3400 block of Northwest Jefferson Street 

Stealing

• 1 a.m., 4600 block of S. Eastland Center Drive

• 8 p.m., 200 block of Northwest Fourth Street Court

• 8:57 p.m., 400 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Suspicious circumstances

• 12:31 a.m., 200 block of Southeast South Avenue 

Threats

• 5:09 p.m., 1300 block of Southwest Sunrise Drive

Verbal disturbance

• 4:13 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Adams Dairy Parkway

Warrant

• 5:08 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street

Saturday, Nov. 21

Assault

• 12:08 a.m., 1000 block of Northwest Forest Drive 

Confined animal

• 12:05 p.m., 1900 block of Northeast Fourth Street 

Intoxicated subject

• 11:42 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7

Motor vehicle accident

• 8:48 p.m., address not provided

• 11:42 p.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7

Physical disturbance

• 12:31 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Stealing

• 2:20 a.m., 2400 block of Southwest Emerald Creek Place

• 9:30 a.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

• 12:53 p.m., 1000 block of Northeast Coronado Drive

• 1 p.m., 1000 block of Northwest Missouri 7

• 1:19 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Missouri 7

• 3:06 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

• 4:44 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

Suspicious circumstances

• 3:45 p.m., 1600 block of Northwest Ashland Place

• 4:59 p.m., 300 block of Northeast Summit Drive 

Verbal disturbance

• 12:32 a.m., 1800 block of Southwest West View Circle

Sunday, Nov. 22

Assault

• 5:18 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Civil matter

• 2:07 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Pinebrook Village Court 

Fraud

• 8:52 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street

Hit and run

• 2:30 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

• 7 p.m., 200 block of Southwest Richwood Lane

Motor vehicle accident

• 6:45 p.m., address not provided

• 10:01 p.m., 1600 block of Southwest Morningside Drive 

Physical disturbance

• 12:07 a.m., 900 block of Southwest Clark Road

• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street 

• 6:30 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicle

• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Warrant

• 11:31 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Monday, Nov. 23

Assault

• 12:27 p.m., 500 block of Northeast Knox Street 

• 7:18 p.m., 200 block of Northwest R.D. Mize Road

Assist citizen

• 1:06 p.m., 1000 block of Southwest Clark Road

Check welfare

• 12:16 a.m., 800 block of Northwest Missouri 7

Fire EMS assist

• 7:27 p.m., 500 block of Southwest Chicago Street 

Harassment

• 8 a.m., 300 block of Northeast Summit Drive

• 1:33 p.m., 900 block of Northwest Candletree Drive 

Hit and run

• 6:25 p.m., 400 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:03 a.m., address not provided

• 2:24 p.m., 2400 block of Northwest South Outer Road

• 5:44 p.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 3:14 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Stealing

6:36 p.m., 500 block of Northwest Candletree Drive 

Stealing motor vehicle

• 6:15 a.m., 3700 block of Northwest Briarwood Drive 

• 4:30 p.m., 900 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Animal found

• 9:43 a.m., 900 block of Northeast Linz Street

• 12:36 p.m., 300 block of Northwest Millstone Circle

Animal running at large

• 10 a.m., 2100 block of Southwest 20th Street Terrace 

Assault

• 10:58 a.m., 1300 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Assist citizen

• 8:30 p.m., 1300 block of Southwest Essex Circle

Harassment

• 1:55 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Smith Street 

Motor vehicle accident

• 11:53 a.m., 1200 block of Northwest Missouri 7

• 4:18 p.m., 400 block of N. E. Mock Avenue 

• 4:31 p.m., 3900 block of Northwest Delwood Drive 

• 5:15 p.m., address not provided

• 5:41 p.m., 1200 block of Southwest U.S. 40

Stealing

• 4:28 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive

• 6:37 p.m., 700 block of Southwest Westbound U.S. 40

• 6:42 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive 

• 7:02 p.m., 600 block of Southwest Westbound U.S. 40

• 10:02 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive