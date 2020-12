The Examiner

An Independence man died in a crash Friday morning in Johnson County.

Jared Surface, 30, died in the crash that happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday, on Northwest 200th Road north of U.S. 50 and east of Missouri 13.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Surface’s car, a 2008 Chrysler, was eastbound when it went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. Surface was pronounced dead at the scene.

– Examiner staff