One hospitalized after three-vehicle wreck on bridge

One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash Monday morning at the northbound Missouri 291 bridge over the Missouri River.

The accident happened before 7:30 a.m.. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one car hit a second car, pushing it into a third car. The driver of the third car was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Highway Patrol report, and the first car was driven from the scene. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash backed up traffic about a mile south toward Kentucky Road.

