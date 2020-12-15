Woman fatally shot in Lee's Summit

The Examiner

Lee’s Summit Police are investigating after a Tuesday morning shooting left a woman dead and a man injured.

Police say the shooting appeared to involve just those two people, and police say they are not looking for more suspects.

Officers were called about 7 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 500 block of Northeast Howard Avenue, just south of Chipman Road and west of Missouri 291, on a reported shooting. Police say they found a woman dead inside, as well as a man with a minor, non-life threatening injury, who was taken to the hospital. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

– Examiner staff