Independence police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, Dec. 7

Arrest

• 12:06 a.m., 200 block of North Huttig Ave.

• 12:30 a.m., 600 block of Missouri 29

• 2:37 a.m., 10000 block of East Wilson Road (4)

• 3:43 a.m., 700 block of North Dover Drive

• 2:20 p.m., 9000 East U.S. 24 (2)

• 6:11 p.m., 900 block of NorthKiger Road

• 6:58 p.m., 900 block of South Emery Street

Assault

• 4:02 p.m., 700 block of North Main St.

• 4:06 p.m., 11500 block of East U.S. 24

Burglary

• 8:48 p.m., 300 block of North Pleasant Street

Harassment

• 12:30 p.m., 600 block of North Spring Lake Drive

Interfering with police

• 6:42 p.m., 900 block of South Emery Street

Possession of marijuana

• 2:03 p.m., 9000 block of East U.S. 24

Property damage

• 7 a.m., 17900 East Essex Court

• 3:03 p.m., 1300 block of West Waldo Ave.

• 9 p.m., 200 block of North Memorial Drive

• 10 p.m., 100 block of West Elizabeth Street

Receiving stolen property

• 6:11 p.m., 900 block of North Kiger Road

Stealing

• 1:49 a.m., 10000 block of East Wilson Road

• 2 a.m., 1900 block of South Swope Drive

• 6:32 a.m., 1900 block of South Brookstone Village Drive

• 12:50 p.m., 2500 block of South Crysler Avenue

• 1 p.m., 500 block of South Arlington Avenue

• 10 p.m., 1300 block of West 24th Street

Trespassing

• 3:40 a.m., 700 North Dover Drive

Violation of order of protection

• 12:42 p.m., 500 block of West Maple Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 8

Arrest

• 1:47 a.m., address not provided

• 12:06 p.m., 16200 block of U.S. 24

• 12:06 p.m., 16200 block of East U.S. 24

• 3:29 p.m., 1500 block of North Hocker Avenue

• 9:10 p.m., 11600 block of East 24th Street South (2)

• 11:19 p.m., 200 block of East 23rd Street South

Assault

• 9:02 p.m., 11600 block of East 24th Street

• 9:28 p.m., 500 block of South Crescent Avenue

Assault (domestic violence)

• 3:29 p.m., 1500 block of North Hocker Avenue

Burglary

• 5:30 p.m., 2500 block of South Norwood Avenue

Child abuse

• 2:35 p.m., 100 block of South Willow Ave.

Disorderly conduct

• 11:19 p.m., 200 block of East 23rd Street South

Possession of drug paraphernalia

• 1:40 a.m., address not provided

Possession of marijuana

• 1:39 a.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 2 a.m., 1300 block of East Frederick Street

Receiving stolen property

• 1:53 a.m., address not provided

Runaway juvenile

• 5:30 a.m., 1700 block of South Sterling Avenue

Stealing

• 5 p.m., 2300 block of South Crysler Avenue

Stealing motor vehicle

• 12:37 a.m., 10600 block of East 25th Terrace South

Warrant

• 8:30 a.m., 1000 Heroes Way

• 9:25 p.m., 200 block of North Memorial Drive

Monday, Dec. 9

Arrest

• 1:40 a.m., address not provided

• 7:45 a.m., 1200 block of North Noland Road

Assault

• 11:46 p.m., 500 block of North Hocker Terrace

Assault (domestic violence)

• 5:32 p.m., 11600 block of Scarritt Avenue

• 8:49 p.m., 1300 block of West Bryson Street

Burglary

• 4:20 p.m., 100 block of North Davidson Avenue

Rape

• 10:18 a.m., 2300 block of South Viking Drive

Receiving stolen property

• 1:40 a.m., address not provided

Stealing

• 3 a.m., 600 block of South Huttig Avenue

• 10:38 a.m., 1500 block of South Vermont Avenue

Trespassing

• 12;45 p.m., 300 block of South Main Street

Under 21 unlawful to possess alcohol

• 7:20 a.m., 1200 block of North Noland Road

Warrant

• 9:30 a.m., 1000 block of North Heroes Way

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Assault

• 9:51 a.m., 600 block of South Lake Drive

Burglary

• 12:01 a.m., 2600 block of South Crysler Avenue

Robbery

• 11:37 p.m., 14700 East Truman Road

Stealing

• 3 p.m., 900 block of North Piute Ave.

• 6 p.m., 1700 block of South Berry Road

• 11 p.m., 18200 block of East 26th Street Court South

Warrant

• 9:30 p.m., 200 block of North Memorial Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Arrest

• 9:07 a.m., 2800 block of South Glenwood Avenue

• 10:15 a.m., address not provided

• 9:16 p.m., 1000 block of North Cottage Ave.

• 10:30 p.m., 9300 block of East 16th Street South

• 11:11 p.m., 800 block of South Crysler Avenue

Assault (domestic violence)

• 8:57 p.m., 1000 block of North Cottage Avenue

• 10 p.m., 1800 block of South Brookstone Village Drive

Property damage

• 8:54 a.m., 2800 block of South Glenwood Ave.

• 9:39 a.m., address not provided

Runaway juvenile

• 9:35 p.m., 9500 block of East 13th Street South

Stealing

• 9 a.m., 600 block of South Huttig Avenue

• 2:30 p.m., 11200 block of U.S. 24

• 8 p.m., 800 block of North Grand Ave.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 5:54 a.m., 2600 block of South Missouri 291

Trespassing

• 5 p.m., 1400 block of West Linden Avenue

Unlawful entry

• 11:11 p.m., 800 block of South Crysler Avenue

Warrant

• 8:29 a.m., 200 block of North Memorial Drive