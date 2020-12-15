KC library branches to close during holidays

The Examiner

The Kansas City Public Library will close all locations from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, as a precaution to help curb COVID-19 transmission.

KCPL locations include the Sugar Creek Branch and the Trails West Branch on 23rd Street in Independence. All branches are scheduled to reopen Jan. 4, including the Kids Cafe at Trails West.

The library’s expanded digital branch will remain open through the holidays, as well as access to the library’s free Wi-Fi.

“We know services at our physical locations will be missed,” John Herron, the library’s executive director, said in a release. “But we feel strongly that this extended pause is best for our community as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We encourage patrons to lean even more during this time on our digital offerings.”

– Examiner staff