Mid-Continent Public Library virtual events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering a range of virtual events. 

Many events require advance registration at https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you. If you want to attend a non-Zoom virtual event, just click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/. 

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include: 

Wednesday, Dec. 16

An Evening with Gerald Dickens, a Virtual Q & A (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Join Gerald Dickens as he shares his experiences filming “A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens.”

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

Social Media and You: Twitter (Website) (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Satisfy your curiosity about the popular social media site: Twitter.

Mad Science Presents Lights, Color, Action! (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join the Mad Scientist for a journey to the world of color.

Researching Your World War II Veteran (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. Piece together your World War II veteran’s military experience using web resources, library resources and outside sources. Learn what records still exist and how to locate them.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Jim “Two Crows” Wallen Presents “A Visit with Santa Claus” (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Get in the Christmas spirit with stories from Santa. Go to the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time for this event.

Story Swap (Zoom): 6;30 to 8 p.m. An open-mic storytelling event that’s open to anyone. Put your name in the hat for a chance to share a seven-minute story or just enjoy the show.

The Dickens Carolers (MCPL360):7 to 7:35 p.m. Get into the Christmas spirit with a performance by these festive singers dressed in beautiful Victorian attire.

Friday, Dec. 18

The Thomas/DeLancey Duet, Sounds of Christmas: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Linda Thomas and Dan DeLancey as they combine their close vocal harmonies with acoustic instruments for a collection of holiday favorites.

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

Word Basics: Adding Text (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to create a basic Word document using short sentences and word wrap.

William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol (MCPL360): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. In William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol, you’ll experience Dickens’ classic tale with a twist.

Saturday, Dec. 19

The Dickens Carolers (MCPL360):10 to 10:30 a.m. Get into the Christmas spirit with a performance by these festive singers dressed in beautiful Victorian attire

German Research Discussion Group, Holiday Edition (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about German holiday traditions and how to celebrate them locally in this special holiday edition of the discussion group.

A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens (Vimeo): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gerald Dickens is returning to MCPL this holiday season with a special virtual performance of his great-great grandfather Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Sunday, Dec. 20

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your little ones and yourself. There will be songs and stories.

A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens (Vimeo): 10 to 11:30 a.m. Gerald Dickens is returning to MCPL this holiday season with a special virtual performance of his great-great grandfather Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”