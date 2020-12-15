Library system trims hours, citing COVID

By The Examiner staff

Starting Wednesday, all Mid-Continent Public Library branches will alter their hours for curbside and drive-through service due to staffing challenges caused by the pandemic.

Until further notice, library branches will be open for those services only 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and they will be closed Sundays. One exception is the Farview Neighborhood Branch off U.S. 24 in northeast Independence, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The library suspended in-branch services Nov. 23, after numerous branches closed due to staff members testing positive.

In a release, the library said the shorter, alternating shifts for staff members will help mitigate exposure and hopefully lessen the risk for full closures. MCPL Director Steve Potter said he hopes the hours will give the right balance of health and safety and customer service.

“We know this schedule is certainly not ideal, but we also know that closing our branches due to outbreaks is even more inconvenient for our customers,” Potter said in a release.

Wi-Fi continues to be available outside each of the branches, and the Mid-Continent’s outdoor book drops and online offerings are still available at all times.

For more information about MCPL’s ongoing precautions, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.