Many cats available for adoption

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has some Christmas kittens. These babies will be available for adoption once they are all vetted.

Since they were born on October 21, they are still vulnerable babies. Once they are old enough and healthy, ABF will be looking for their forever homes.

All these babies are brown tabbies. They are very loving and playful. Volunteers have named them Jingles, Gumdrop, Jolly, Sugarplum and Kringle. Watch the ABF website for updates to see when these babies will be available.

In the meantime, ABF has many wonderful adult cats that need forever homes. Please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org and check out all the beautiful cats available for adoption now.