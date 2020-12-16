State promotes 'First Day Hike'

By The Examiner staff

Missouri State Parks is inviting people to celebrate the new year by taking a “First Day Hike” through a Missouri state park or historic site between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

Officials say it's a good way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s first day hikes will be self-guided. Hikers are encouraged to capture their adventures with a selfie and to post their photos on social media using #MOFirstDayHikes. Hikers who complete their hike will be able to visit mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes and enter for a chance to win a gift card.

Some state parks and state historic sites are:

• Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, Lexington, Mo.

• Weston Bend State Park, 16600 MIssouri 45 North, Weston, Mo.

• Watkins Mill State Park and Watkins Mill State Historic Site, 26600 Park Road North, Lawson, Mo.

• Lewis and Clark State Park, 801 Lakecrest Blvd., Rushville, Mo.

• Knob Noster State Park, on Missouri 23 just south of U.S. 50, Knob Noster, Mo.

Also, the Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site is at 3616 Belleview Blvd., Kansas City.

For further information on the state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes and click on “Find Your Park.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hikers should maintain social distance, bring hand sanitizer and wear masks.