Missouri minimum wage climbs to $10.30

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY – For the first time, Missouri's minimum wage will top $10 per hour for most private-sector workers.

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the new hourly rate will be $10.30, an increase of 85 cents, beginning Jan. 1.

The increase was mandated by Proposition B, which was voters approved in 2018. That law put in place large annual increases in the wage, with the goal of bringing it to $12 in 2023.

But the higher wage doesn't apply to all businesses or employers. Retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000 aren't affected. Nor are public employers. And the law also carves out exceptions for agricultural employers.

Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $10.30 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least $5.15 per hour, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee's total compensation to a minimum of $10.30 per hour.

The state law also requires that employers pay workers at least one-and-one-half times the regular rate for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. For a worker making $10.30 an hour, overtime pay would be $15.45.

Missouri's minimum wage used to be tied to the inflation rate. In 2018, when voters approved Prop B, it was $7.85.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn't been increased by Congress since 2009.

To download a copy of the state's updated wage poster, go to labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.