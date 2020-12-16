Robotics team has a winner

The Examiner

Members of First Robotics Independence, which is the robotics team of the Independence School District, recently presented and demonstrated their robot Rogue Wire to the Independence branch of the American Association of University Women.

The team is composed of students from all three Independence School District high schools. They designed and built their robot to compete in the 2020 robotics competition season. Funding for the team came from the ISD Foundation along with grants.

In the course of creating, building and competing with the robot, the students gained practical skills such as machining, CAD and computer programming. They also improved other skills such as critical thinking, leadership and teamwork.

The coaches are Billy Diman, who teaches at Van Horn High School; Jared Hook, who teaches at William Chrisman; and Jason Windes who teaches at Truman.