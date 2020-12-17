Local schools adapt classroom models

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Some area school districts will alter their learning set-ups next month, either coming back from winter break or when the second semester starts. Others plan to stay the course for now.

But across the board they say they continue to see limited or no spread of COVID-19 cases within school buildings, and they continue to offer full virtual learning as an option for the second semester.

The Blue Springs School District will hire 16 additional elementary and middle school teachers for next semester, as a number of elementary students will shift from virtual to in-person learning and the district wants to reduce the number of middle school staff doing both virtual and in-person teaching.

The district will add six elementary teachers for in-person classes and shift 10 additional teachers from virtual to in-person. Ten new middle school teachers will allow the district to have more staff handling just virtual learning classes.

For high school students, starting Jan. 13 the district will make every Wednesday a learning-from-home day for all students. In message this week to families, the district said that with the number of high school courses offered, it couldn’t hire enough additional staff to offset the needs of both staff and students, so the learn-from-home days should ease the pressure and time constraints teachers have working with both in-person and virtual students.

The district has used virtual learning for all students in grades 6 through 12 since Thanksgiving due to increased staff absences from infections or quarantines.

Classes at the alternative Valley View High School will remain in-person five days a week.

In the message, district leaders these changes might not be the last ones for the school year, and the additional teachers represent a “significant” investment in an already tight budget.

“However, we strongly believe these seemingly small changes will improve instructional quality and learning for all students,” the message read, in part.

The Independence School District plans to continue its current path – younger students will be in-person all five days unless they chose virtual, and middle and high school students will continue the hybrid schedule of alternating weekly unless they chose all virtual. Superintendent Dale Herl said before Thanksgiving the district constantly monitors fill rates for substitute teachers and possible transmission cases to determine if any change is needed, and that continues going into the winter break,.

Blue Springs, Independence and Fort Osage schools do not have classes next week.

Fort Osage also plans to continue in-person for younger students and hybrid for older students except for most Career & Technology Center students but hopes to start bringing hybrid students back to in-person four days a week, starting in mid-January a couple grade levels at a time, spokesperson Stephanie Smith said. Fridays will continue to be all-virtual days, and students at the alternative Lewis and Clark Academy continue to be in-person all five days.

Last month, as some districts around the metro area shifted to virtual learning, Fort Osage leaders said they did not plan to do so unless some factors greatly change.

“A decision to transition to all virtual learning is based on the number of active cases in schools, number of student and staff quarantines and substitute teacher fill rates,” the district said in a message to families. “We have continued to have conversations with health officials and evaluate things on a daily basis in order to make changes if needed.”

Like Blue Springs, Grain Valley’s older students have been all virtual since Thanksgiving break due to what had been low substitute fill rates. After winter break, the older students will go back to the hybrid schedule that had been in place since September. However, the Grain Valley Board of Education was scheduled to vote Thursday evening on possibly moving older students off the hybrid schedule to in-person (if they didn’t choose all virtual) for the second semester, which begins Jan. 25.

Deputy Superintendent Brad Welle said that decision would be based on low in-school transmission and the desire to give students direct daily access to teachers even through virtual learning – something that had been limited in the hybrid model.

Welle said the board also would likely vote on criteria, mainly the sub-fill rate, that would determine if students in school buildings would shift from in-person to virtual learning.

The Grain Valley District’s deadline for registering for virtual learning for the second semester, or to switch back from virtual, is Jan. 7.