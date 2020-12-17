Volunteers needed for senior Christmas event

By The Examiner staff

Although there will be no large group gathering this year due to the pandemic, organizers still plan to host the 44th annual Senior Citizens Christmas Day Dinner, a charitable event for metro area senior citizens who do not have family with whom to spend Christmas Day.

In recent years, the dinner event has expanded to serve hundreds of seniors at several locations, including Blue Springs Christian Church.

This year, volunteers will instead deliver the meals to senior citizens, says Richard White, a former Kansas City police officer who has overseen the annual event for decades.

The event is for those 60 and older. Reservations for meals are available by calling 816-572-2646. Volunteers are also needed for the event, and people can sign up by visiting kcmoseniorcitizendinner.com.

Organizers are also hosting an online raffle on the site to help pay for the meals.