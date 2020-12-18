Independence issues Friday-Saturday burn ban

By The Examiner staff

The Independence Fire Department has issued a burn ban for Friday into Saturday morning for all outside or open fires, except for residential grilling and barbecuing.

The ban is because of high winds and wind gusts during the day, low humidity and the highly combustible condition of leaves and other foliage.

Fire officials remind citizens to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbecue charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water

For further information about the current outdoor burn ban, citizens may contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at (816) 325-7121 during regular business hours.