Missouri rejects utility shutoff moratorium

By The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Public Service Commission turned down a request that sought a moratorium on utility shutoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has no authority to grant such an order.

The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31.

The commission said in a statement released Wednesday that while it "shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic,” it lacks authority from the Legislature to issue a shutoff moratorium.

The statement also said the Consumers Council failed to prove that a moratorium “is necessary to protect the public from an immediate danger.”

Officials with the council on Thursday called the ruling “disappointing” and urged utility companies to work with those in need rather than potentially risking their health with cold-weather cutoffs.