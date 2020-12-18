Woman fatally shot in western Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are looking for a man after they found a woman fatally shot in a west-side apartment Thursday.

Police say officers found Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr, 22, Thursday evening in an apartment in the 9900 block of East 36th Street, just off U.S. 40 west of Sterling Avenue.

Police are looking for Brandon McDaniel, 26, a Hispanic man believed to be homeless, as a person of interest in the case. McDaniel is about 6 feet, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and facial hair. He is known to frequently walk or use public transit and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident or McDaniel’s whereabouts should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

According to court records, McDaniel pleaded guilty in April 2018 to robbery, possessing a deadly weapon on a bus, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated from an incident a year earlier and was sentenced to five years in prison.