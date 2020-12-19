High-profile visitor for Truman

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 14-19, 1970:

• “MUSKIE PAYS TRUMAN VISIT” – “That isn’t for me to say,” Sen. Edmund Muskie said today when asked if former President Harry S Truman had given him his endorsement as the Democratic presidential candidate for 1972. “We didn’t talk about that.” The 1972 presidential hopeful said he found the former president looking well and alert. “He is always so warm and friendly,” he said.

• “HEALTH UNIT SET TO GIVE TESTS TO FOOD HANDLERS” – The Independence health department Tuesday will begin giving blood tests, TB skin tests, and chest X-rays, for the first time, to food handlers seeking a city permit. The new ordinance requiring blood tests was approved Monday night by the city council. A $4 fee will be charged. Armin Schannuth, sanitarian in charge of food handlers, said all newly employed food handlers or persons who dispense food for human consumption who do not have a food handler’s permit should obtain one as soon as possible at the health department, 210 S. Main.

• “PROGRESSIVE STEP COMMENDED” (an editorial) – A big step toward providing an expanded general health care service was taken this week by the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital. The hospital opened an alcoholism treatment unit Monday with 11 beds in one wing devoted to the project. The decision to provide this service has met with enthusiastic response from the hospital nursing staff and most of the doctors. A survey conducted by a professional research firm indicated that alcoholism was a serious problem in the area and professional treatment services were greatly needed.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 13-18, 1920:

• “PRESIDENT GRANT SPOKE” – A conference of the missionaries of the Utah L.D.S. Church which was held at the church on South Pleasant Street closed today at noon. A meeting of the priesthood was held Saturday. Three public meetings were held Sunday, at which President Heber J. Grant spoke. At the morning service, President Grant’s subject was “The Fruits of Mormonism.” At the afternoon meeting he spoke on “Evidences of the Divinity of Mormonism.” At the evening service the discourse was chiefly concerning the predictions of Joseph Smith. The church choir rendered the music at each service.

• “AGAINST TRESPASSERS” – At a meeting held at the Pleasant Grove School house, Thursday evening, an organization was perfected which will be called the “Pleasant Grove Farmer’s Co-operative Benefit Association.” The purpose of the association is to protect the owners of land in this district from trespassers. Recently hunters have caused considerable damage to farmers in this section. On Thanksgiving day hunters set fire to a woods pasture belonging to Floyd E. Davis. A small amount of hay and corn was destroyed and serious damage was prevented only by active work of Mr. Davis and his neighbors who saved a barn and several tons of hay. Since that time a valuable hog belonging to Am. Milton has been crippled by hunters and Mrs. Susan Stallcup has lost six chickens from the same cause.

• “WM. H. NOLAND DEAD” – Wm. H. Noland died today at the home of his brother, P.H. Noland, 2931 Holmes street in Kansas City. Mr. Noland was 73 years old and had been a resident of Jackson County all his life. He belonged to a family of pioneers which has been identified with the county ever since the county was organized. Mr. Noland is the oldest child of a large family of brothers and P.H. Noland is the youngest.

• “FIRST SNOW OF SEASON” – The weather had the hysterics yesterday. Along in the afternoon came scattered flakes of snow which melted on the sidewalks, then a little rain and the clouds brought darkness early and everybody hurried to shelter. With the cooler air the snow gathered force and whitened the grass and the trees but was not heavy enough to cover the sidewalks.

The newspaper carriers faced this just like they face all kinds of weather as part of the game and, while there were many calls for missing papers, the proportion out of 2200 Examiners delivered was by no means great.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox