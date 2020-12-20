New COVID-19 cases drop in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Saturday, adding 22,153 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's toll of 24,800 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked No. 41 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,512,372 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.3% from the week before. Across the country, 17 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 75 counties, with the best declines in Jackson and Howell counties as well as the city of Kansas City.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

The share of Missouri test results that came back positive was 15.2% in the latest week, compared with 17.1% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 136,942 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 140,299. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gentry, Pettis and Harrison counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 4,402 cases; St. Charles County, with 1,756 cases; and the city of Kansas City, with 1,380. Weekly case counts rose in 41 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, St. Charles and St. Francois counties.

In Missouri, 446 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Saturday. In the week before that, 326 people were reported dead.

A total of 372,541 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,048 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 17,655,591 people have tested positive and 316,159 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.