Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Animal running at large

• 8:34 a.m., 1300 block of Southwest 23rd Street

Child custody

• 5:49 p.m., 400 block of Northwest 36th Street Terrace

Found property

• 9 a.m., 600 block of Northwest Vesper Street

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:37 p.m., 500 block of Southwest Missouri 7

Stealing

• 9:15 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7

• 10 a.m., 800 block of Northwest 11th Street

Suicidal subject

• 10:22 p.m., address not provided

Trespass

• 2 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Third Street

Wednesday, December 2

Burglary

• 6:59 a.m., 3100 block of Northwest Jefferson Street

Check welfare

• 4:15 p.m., 800 block of Northwest 15th Street

Confined animal

• 11:58 a.m., 100 block of Southwest Ninth Street

Injured animal

• 9:17 a.m., 1500 block of Southwest Arapaho Street

Missing person

• 10:23 p.m., 400 block of Northwest Millstone Circle

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:09 p.m., address not provided

• 4:31 p.m., address not provided

Narcotics

• 2:05 p.m., 700 block of Southeast Southbrooke Court

Physical disturbance

• 2:46 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Smith Street

Private property tow

• 12:32 p.m., 3100 block of Northwest Jefferson Street

Stealing

• 2:43 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7 (2)

• 7:54 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive

Stealing motor vehicle

• 4:37 a.m., 1000 block of Southwest U.S. 40

Suspicious circumstances

• 10:38 a.m., 1000 block of Southwest Woods Chapel Road (3)

Trespass

• 12:35 p.m., 100 block of Southeast South Avenue(3)

Verbal disturbance

• 5:31 p.m., 600 block of Southwest South Avenue