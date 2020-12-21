Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Animal running at large
• 8:34 a.m., 1300 block of Southwest 23rd Street
Child custody
• 5:49 p.m., 400 block of Northwest 36th Street Terrace
Found property
• 9 a.m., 600 block of Northwest Vesper Street
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:37 p.m., 500 block of Southwest Missouri 7
Stealing
• 9:15 a.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7
• 10 a.m., 800 block of Northwest 11th Street
Suicidal subject
• 10:22 p.m., address not provided
Trespass
• 2 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Third Street
Wednesday, December 2
Burglary
• 6:59 a.m., 3100 block of Northwest Jefferson Street
Check welfare
• 4:15 p.m., 800 block of Northwest 15th Street
Confined animal
• 11:58 a.m., 100 block of Southwest Ninth Street
Injured animal
• 9:17 a.m., 1500 block of Southwest Arapaho Street
Missing person
• 10:23 p.m., 400 block of Northwest Millstone Circle
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:09 p.m., address not provided
• 4:31 p.m., address not provided
Narcotics
• 2:05 p.m., 700 block of Southeast Southbrooke Court
Physical disturbance
• 2:46 p.m., 1800 block of Southwest Smith Street
Private property tow
• 12:32 p.m., 3100 block of Northwest Jefferson Street
Stealing
• 2:43 p.m., 1100 block of Southwest Missouri 7 (2)
• 7:54 p.m., 600 block of Northeast Coronado Drive
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:37 a.m., 1000 block of Southwest U.S. 40
Suspicious circumstances
• 10:38 a.m., 1000 block of Southwest Woods Chapel Road (3)
Trespass
• 12:35 p.m., 100 block of Southeast South Avenue(3)
Verbal disturbance
• 5:31 p.m., 600 block of Southwest South Avenue