First Centerpoint workers get COVID-19 vaccine

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Bridget Bransteitter said she was almost “joyous” to get a shot in the arm Monday morning.

The chief epidemiologist and chair of the infection control committee at Centerpoint Medical Center, one of the front-line doctors against COVID-19, was among the first to receive a vaccination when Centerpoint received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning.

Besides ramping up the planned logistics on how staff would be vaccinated, Dr. Bransteitter said she could sense a little mood change among her co-workers as the first vaccines have received emergency approval and are starting to reach the first designated recipients.

“You could almost feel it through the hospital – the anxiety tick down a couple notches,” she said.

“It hurt the same as the flu vaccine or any other vaccine, and right now I feel fine,” Bransteitter said. “I was super-excited to be getting the vaccine and have things moving forward.

“We knew once they got the approval done, we were expecting the first shipment early this week, but we didn’t know if it would be today or tomorrow.”

Truman Medical Centers, Jackson County’s safety net hospital, and Saint Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit were the first hospitals in the county to receive Pfizer’s vaccine last week. A couple hospitals in Kansas under HCA Midwest, Centerpoint’s parent company, received the Pfizer vaccine last week. Prime Healthcare, the parent company of St. Mary’s Medical Center, anticipated it would receive Moderna shipments this week.

Brandsteitter said Centerpoint hoped to vaccinate 200 employees Monday and try to maintain that pace until more shipments arrive.

“Once we see how quickly we can get through everybody, we’ll try to keep that up,” she said. “We have the vaccine clinic running every day, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Chris Hamele, spokesperson for HCA Midwest, said Centerpoint benefited from learning how the first vaccinations went at other system hospitals. Lee’s Summit Medical Center also is under the HCA umbrella.

“One of the great values of having a system of hospitals on both sides is you can leverage best practices, so we could get up to speed,” she said.

While front-line medical workers and support staff who’ve been fighting the pandemic for months most likely would jump at the chance for a vaccine shot, ultimately it’s not required for HCA employees.

“It’s highly encouraged, but at the end of the day it’s voluntary,” Hamele said. “Certainly with the tier 1 (recipients) it’s our front-line staff, and there’s more than just doctors and nurses that have put their lives on the line. It’s our cleaning staff and cafeteria staff who deliver the food.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are on the front line. This is a dose of hope.”