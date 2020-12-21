Area COVID-19 cases show a decline

The Examiner

As initial COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to arrive at area hospitals this week and vaccinations are scheduled to start in long-term care facilities, new case totals in Eastern Jackson County have taken a notable drop in recent weeks.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling seven-day average of new cases was 95 on Friday, down from 141 a week earlier 101 on Thursday. Friday’s average marked the first time that rolling figure had dipped below 100 since late October.

The department confirmed nearly 1,200 additional cases last week for 21,654 total since the pandemic began. The case total as of Monday morning included 10 deaths in the last week and for 206 total.

The rolling 14-day positive test percentage was at 25.6 percent on Friday, down about 1 percentage point from the previous week. In EJC, the 14-day average has not been below 20 percent since the beginning of November and hasn’t been below 25 percent since Nov. 9. The overall test percentage in EJC is 17.4 percent positive as of Friday – up another one-half percentage point from a week earlier.

As of last Wednesday, the Kansas City Health Department had confirmed more 27,700 cases and 326 deaths since the pandemic began, including 13 deaths over the prior week.

Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer for the KU Medical Health System, said during a media briefing Monday that early indications show the Kansas City area did a better-than-average job, compared with the rest of the country, in warding off a possible surge in cases from Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the dashboard maintained by the Mid-America Regional Council, as of Sunday, there have been more than 112,000 confirmed cases and 1,314 deaths, including 88 deaths and an additional 7,000 cases confirmed over the past week. The previous week’s addition had been more than 8,800 cases.

New hospitalizations dropped a bit to 176 on Friday after being at 183 and 175 the previous two Fridays. Those figures are also based on seven-day rolling averages.

Also according to MARC’s dashboard, available hospital beds in the nine-county metro continued to hold steady at about 32 percent, down from 33 percent two weeks earlier, while 14.6 percent of those beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients – about the same as last week. Available ICU beds rose about 1 percentage point to 16 percent, and COVID-19 patients account for nearly 32 percent of those, a slight decrease from last week.