Jackson County urged to adopt financial changes

By Jeff Fox jeff.fox@examiner.net

Missouri’s state auditor says Jackson County has in recent years not done a good job of tracking spending and that several department heads have compensation above their defined pay ranges when car allowances are counted.

County officials pinned some of those practices on the previous county executive – Mike Sanders, who left office nearly five years ago – and say some of the issues in State Auditor Nicole Galloway latest audit have been addressed.

Galloway has released a series of audits of the county in recent months, after county officials requested an audit nearly three years ago. The latest audit, taking a look at payroll and personnel issues, was issued last week.

The auditor gives grades – excellent, good, fair or poor – and in this audit gave the county a rating of fair. An audit last month, covering budgets and transfers, had a rating of poor.

Among the findings of the latest report, covering 2017 and 2018:

• “The county does not have a written policy providing guidance on the administration of vehicle allowances, nor does the county maintain documentation to show vehicle allowance amounts are reasonable and necessary compared with actual expense incurred,” the audit says.

It adds that in 2017 the county paid $569,000 in vehicle allowances to 149 of its 2,300 employees and in 2018 paid $529,000 to 137 employees. Those payments ranged from $75 to $12,000 a year.

“This added benefit represented the equivalent of a salary increase of approximately 2 to 15 percent,” the audit says, adding that for 11 employees the vehicle allowance pushed total compensation past the maximum pay range for their position. In 2018, those included the directors of four county departments: Parks + Rec, Public Works, Information Technology, and Recorder of Deeds.

In response, the office of County Executive Frank White Jr. told the auditor’s office that the county instituted a new vehicle allowance policy this year and that his administration “will continue to review all recommendations made, and in collaboration with the County Legislature will make any additional changes necessary.”

The County Legislature issued a blanket statement that it “fully supports the recommendations” throughout Galloway’s report.

• “The county does not maintain documentation to support how county officials determined the allocation of salaries to various county funds, for the offices or departments allocating salaries,” the audit says, adding that the Legislature and executive should “allocate salary expenses to county funds based on specific criteria and retain documentation to support” those decisions.

White’s office told the auditor’s office that the county’s budget procedures have “changed significantly” since 2017-18 and that there has been a “significant reduction, if not elimination, of using multiple funds to support any single county department.”

• Former County Executive Mike Sanders in 2014 entered into an automatically renewing employment contract with his chief operating officer. That contract also called for nine months pay as severance, with the auditor’s office calculated as $115,921. The auditor's office recommends that the county not enter into such contracts, and White’s office says the county has not done that since Sanders was in office.

• The auditor recommends that the county “ensure physical access to all county buildings and freight elevators is properly logged and periodically reviewed for security, control, and accountability concerns.” White’s office says that when that issue came to its attention, White immediately ordered that records be kept.

• The auditor recommends an update to the county’s sexual harassment policy, requiring periodic training for all employees and the training be documented. White’s office says the county has worked to improve training.

“The Administration,” White’s office wrote, “is committed to ensuring that the workplace culture where all Jackson County Associates feel safe and valued and can be who they are.”