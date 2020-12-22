Two from EJC headed to Air Force Academy

By The Examiner staff

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., has nominated seven high school students to attend military academies.

Graves worked with residents of the 6th District to form an academy nominations review board, whose members interviewed all applicants for nomination and made recommendations to Graves.

Students nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs include Christopher Langston, a resident of Lee’s Summit and a student at Blue Springs South High School, and Ryan McCain, a resident of Lee’s Summit and a student at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Graves’ other nominees to military academies include Owen Carillo of Liberty, Aidan Dougherty of Kansas City, Dylan Howard of Kansas City, Maddie Klippenstein of Platte City, Brock Miller of Paris, Mo., and Madison Schmude of Kansas City.