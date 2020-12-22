Blue Springs revives household hazardous waste service

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

After a one-year hiatus, Blue Springs is rejoining the metro area’s household hazardous waste program.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to renew participation in the Mid-American Regional Council’s household hazardous waste recycling program for 2021.

The city, which had been part of the program since 1999, ended participation for 2020 amid a budget crunch, citing the rising cost against the relatively low level of citizen participation.

The cost to rejoin for 2021, just less than $59,000, is about what the city saved by not participating this year. Residents will have free access to the household hazardous waste drop-off locations in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit, and the city will also collaborate with MARC to host a free collection event at some point next year.

For many residents, those events held by most cities in the metro area are the only opportunity to safely dispose of old materials such as herbicides and pesticides, paint, automotive fluids, and batteries. The idea is to keep those things out of landfills and waterways.

During budget discussions in September, Council Member Chris Lievsay had proposed allocating $60,000 from the unassigned fund balance to rejoin the program, but other council members wanted staff to further investigate participation and perhaps make a budget amendment later.

“We asked them if they could take a look and make it work without compromising other services,” Mayor Carson Ross said.

According to city documents, the 2021 contract will be funded from savings on the city’s transit contract with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority.

The city’s Solid Waste Management Commission held a rare meeting in October to unanimously recommend the move, saying the convenience for citizens and reducing contamination outweighed the possibility the program could be a budget casualty in future years. In addition to an annual collection event, the commission recommended the city send out fliers notifying residents that the city has rejoined the program and how to dispose of waste.

According to city documents, from 1999 through 2019 Blue Springs residents disposed of more than 1.34 million pounds through the household hazardous waste program.

Blue Springs citizens had access to the Lee’s Summit facility in 2020, but for a $50 fee for 100 pounds that Lievsay said was scheduled to more than double.

Ross noted that the service is different from regular recycling, in which citizens have some choices such as their regular trash company.

“People need to be responsible and not be dumping it in places,” he said.