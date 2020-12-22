The spirit of giving triumphs over adversity

By Bill Althaus bill.althaus@examiner.net

When Laura Cossimanio arrived for her volunteer shift at the Community Services League office in Blue Springs last week, she was troubled.

Because of the pandemic and a simple lack of donations, she was fearful that there would not be enough knit stocking hats and scarves to go into all the family donation sacks.

“I was really concerned,” said Cossimanio, a first-year volunteer in Blue Springs, “because we wanted to have a hat and scarf for everyone that we are giving a holiday bag.”

As she discussed her plight, a gentleman walked in from the CSL parking lot with a huge bag full of – you guessed it – caps and scarves.

“Oh my goodness,” said an overwhelmed Cossimanio, “look at this, just look at it. She took a variety of stocking caps and began placing them in the gift sacks. This is what’s so special about the Community Services League.

“Here, we were just talking about caps and scarves and someone from our community brings us a bag full. It’s funny, but it seems we always – somehow, someway – get what we need. That’s why I love volunteering here.”

Karen Meisenheimer, a 10-year volunteer, listened to her co-worker talk about the hats and scarves.

“Just a while back, we didn’t have any bread on our shelves, and our families need bread,” Meisenheimer said. “And then, one day the grocery stores in Blue Springs came by, and our shelves were full.”

She paused for a moment, to answer the busy phone, then continued.

“I love working here, but this year is so different,” she said. “We aren’t allowed to interact with any of our clients, and I miss that, because we build some wonderful relationships.

“But as long as we know we are helping folks in our community, we’re going to keep working hard. Hopefully, one day this (pandemic) will be over and we get back to making relationships again.”

Unlike the Community Services League site that allowed patrons to visit the Christmas store at the Independence Uptown Market to select a variety of gifts and food, the Blue Springs site is handing out gift cards, holiday clothing and a holiday meal.

“It’s different, but we’re still making an impact in our community and 250 families are going to have a Merry Christmas thanks to the people and businesses in Blue Springs,” said Blue Springs site manager Melodie Chrisman.

The plan at the Blue Springs site has been to allow one member per family visit to get food, a gift pack with clothing, and gift cards. The community contributed $25,000 to go toward the gift cards.

“It may not be the best Christmas many of our families have had,” Chrisman said, “but they’re going to have a Christmas. And that’s so important to us – especially for the children. We want them to have some gifts and a nice Christmas meal.”