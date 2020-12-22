Police investigate wreck with car, bicycle

The Examiner

Independence Police are investigating after a car hit and critically injured a bicyclist early Tuesday on U.S. 24.

The accident happened about 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 24 just west of Liberty Street, just west of Noland Road. According to police, a westbound Honda Civic hit a bicyclist who also was westbound on U.S. 24. The Honda driver left the crash scene but was located later and arrested. The cyclist, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.