Mid-Continent Public Library adjusts hours for holidays

The Mid-Continent Public Library will close all locations Thursday through Sunday and will resume curbside and drive-through services Monday. The library will also close branches at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and all day Jan. 1.

The library will extend holds on items to accommodate the closures, and outdoor book drops will remain open for returns. Wi-Fi service in branch parking lots will remain available.

Mid-Continent branches have been offering curbside and drive-through services only since last Wednesday as part of COVID precautions.

