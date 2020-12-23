Bicyclist dies of injuries sustained in Independence crash

By The Examiner staff

The bicyclist hit by a car early Tuesday in Independence has died, police said late Wednesday. The driver faces charges.

The accident happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, on 23rd Street just west of Liberty Street, west of Noland Road. According to police, a westbound Honda Civic hit 53-year-old Clanton Perkins of Kansas City, who also was westbound on 23rd. The Honda driver, 25-year-old Flor Sales-Najarro of Independence, left the scene but was soon located and arrested.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Sales-Najarro with leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while intoxicated. She is being held on a $100,000 cash bond, with a bond review hearing scheduled for next week.