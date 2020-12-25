Students say thank you to front-line workers

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The holiday season has no shortage of young students, kindergartners to high schoolers, working on various projects to add some kind of cheer for people in the community.

Cards or wreaths for senior citizens in care facilities, food or clothing or toy drives or gathering essentials for the less fortunate – all are prime examples of well-intended efforts.

Some elementary teachers in the Blue Springs School District decided this pandemic year presented a different chance to spread some seasonal gratitude and joy. They had students construct thank-you cards, and even some banners, for front-line workers at two area hospitals. Many of those workers have had a weary and at times worrisome year dealing with the pandemic in their various roles.

First graders at William Yates Elementary in southeast Independence presented their cards last week to workers at Centerpoint Medical Center down the road. The week before, students from Chapel Lakes and Voy Spears elementaries in northern Lee’s Summit did the same with workers at Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

“During this holiday season, I know a lot of things are hard right now, so we just wanted to show our community how much we care and love them,” Ashlee Bernard, a first grade teacher at William Yates, said in a district video. “I feel it’s very important to let them know we are here, that we have their backs, that we’re thinking about them constantly, and the kids are really excited making the cards and putting their handprints on our poster.”

“It’s exciting to see their illustrations, all the detail that they’re doing in their cards. Some friends were doing nurses, some were drawing ambulances.”

One banner had handprints surrounding the words “Thank you for your healing hands.” A picture from Centerpoint on social media shows that banner found a home in the cafeteria.

Posted one Centerpoint nurse in a thankful response, “What an awesome greeting I found hanging in our hospital cafeteria!!”

“The signs were the hit of our holiday lunch,” another employee posted.

Yet another employee posted that she “Sat at lunch today and found one of these adorable cards on my table as I ate. Just the sweetest card my heart needed to read from these amazing kiddos!”

Amanda Ferguson, a fifth grade teacher at Chapel Lakes, said that, in a time of so much uncertainty, she was touched to see the positive messages from her students to front-line workers.

“Their messages offered heart-felt words of encouragement, support, positivity, and thanks,” she said. “When I explained to my students that we would be making cards, their first question was, “Can we make more than one?” They were so excited to be able to thank someone who has given their time to help others.”

Saint Luke’s said it received about 1,500 cards from students, who also delivered some snacks for employees.

“It was much appreciated and the cards were adorable,” one employee posted in response on social media.

For Bernard, it was a fun project to pass along an important lesson.

“The one thing I want them to leave first grade with is a good heart,” she said on video, “so I feel like doing this is letting the kids know that giving is really the most important thing for the season.”