The hustle and bustle of the season

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 21-26, 1970:

• “LOCAL SHOPS SAY SHOPPING IS GOOD” – Who’s having a merry Christmas this year?

Local merchants say just about the same number of people as last year. Local sales are reportedly holding their own with last year’s Christmas season, however they have not and are not expected to exceed the buying of Christmas 1969.

Several merchants report this is the year of the portable color television set, boots for women and leather jackets (mainly in three-quarters length) for men and of course toys for children.

Gifts at Robinson’s Shoe Rack, located in the Chrisman Plaza Shopping Center on U.S. 24, are ranging from high boots to handbags with the wet look.

• “DRUMM AWAITING ST. NICK” – Santa Claus will arrive at the Municipal Airport sometime within the next few hours to make his annual visit to the Drumm Institute for Boys in Independence. George Berkemeier, superintendent, would not reveal the identity of the Drumm Santa, but other sources indicated he was a former student who has returned at Christmas for many years. The Drumm Institute family consists of 54 boys in age from first graders through high school seniors.

• “BOYS PLAY SANTA TO LARGE FAMILY” – A needy family that includes 12 children was made happy this Christmas because a group of high school boys played Santa Claus to them and had fun doing it. One of the busiest teen-age clubs is the Raytown High School Key Club, sponsored by the Raytown Kiwanis Club. Consisting of 75 boys, it is the largest of 106 Key Clubs in the Missouri-Arkansas District.

Piled in the lobby of the Raytown High School Wednesday afternoon were clothes, toys, a tree and ornaments, and about $300 worth of food to go to their adopted family. Besides these contributions, the boys gave the family a check for $100.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 20-25, 1920:

• “HOLIDAY BUSINESS” – There is a variety of reports from the merchants about the Christmas business. Some of the stores report a heavier business this year than last, others report a considerable falling off.

All agree that buying is not as heavy for individual gifts but that more of the medium-priced stuff is going over the counter. A year ago no gift was too expensive. Many demanded high-priced goods and would not look at the more modest array. The year the situation is exactly reversed. So the stores which carry the simple gifts are doing the biggest business.

Already the clerks at the post office are working over time.

• “WATER WORKS INTAKE HIGH AND DRY.” – Independence, Lee’s Summit and the territory west served by the Independence Water Works Company is facing a water famine. All the water available now is in the reservoirs at the river and in the big stand pipe, and these are full.

A sudden drop of four or more feet in the Missouri River reported this morning left the waterworks intake high and dry, no water anywhere near to be pumped by the company. This condition will continue until the river rises again or until the company can build a new intake and run out to the channel of the river.

• “WATER IN THE MAINS” – Water began flowing into the big reservoirs of the Independence Waterworks Company from the Standard Oil plant at 2 o’clock this morning. Working shift after shift and digging under the Santa Fe tracks the big 12-inch main, just laid by the Standard for the purpose of carrying the waste below the waterworks intake, was converted into a supply main.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox