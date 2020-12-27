Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing for COVID (as well as influenza A and B) weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Advance registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/ and then searching for the date on which you wish to be tested. You must register by 3 p.m. the day before you wish to test.

• Tuesday, Dec. 29, Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Registration link is https://form.jotform.com/203555348031147

• Wednesday, Dec. 30, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Registration link is https://form.jotform.com/203225672497157

• Thursday, Dec 31, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. Registration link is https://form.jotform.com/203524620404140

If you have questions about registering, call 816-404-6416.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Free testing is provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. You must register before going to be tested. Registration for testing on Dec. 30 is not yet available but will be posed on https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/ soon.

After registering, you must print off your voucher and bring that with you on the day of the test. Testing currently announced:

* Wednesday, Dec. 30, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., KCMO.