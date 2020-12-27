Mid-Continent Public Library event this week

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Monday, Dec. 28

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for Virtual Storytimes with your little children (and yourself as well). There will be songs and stories to enjoy. Go to the library Facebook page at the time of this program.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Greatest Hits (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. What are your favorite Mr. Stinky Feet songs? To enjoy this program, go to the library Facebook page at the time of this program.

• Word Basics: Copy/Cut/Paste (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Learn how to copy text and place that copy where you want it or to move text from one place in your document to another.

• Wings of Love Presents The Best of Awesome Birds (MCPL360): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Be amazed when some of the world’s most awesome birds take the stage to talk, perform tricks and sing.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for Virtual Storytimes with your little children (and yourself as well). There will be songs and stories to enjoy. Go to the library Facebook page at the time of this program.

• Getting Organized for the New Year (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Join us for this live event to learn about FREE organization apps and websites.

• Mad Science Presents Shapes and Structures (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Come discover different shapes and structures and see how they make up your world.