Disturbance at mall leads to arrests

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Police arrested or cited 10 people after “multiple large disturbances and fights with juveniles” Saturday at Independence Center, stemming from a few hundred unaccompanied teens, leading mall management to close early.

The disturbances and fights started shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said, and a half-hour later IPD posted on social media: “If you left a child (under 18) at the Independence Center, come get them now. This is at the request of mall management.” Police said mall security decided to close the mall at about 6:30 p.m., a half-hour ahead of schedule, because of the disturbances.

Those arrested or cited included six adults and four juveniles. Four of the adults are parents or guardians of unaccompanied teens who were at the mall and were charged, Independence Police said, and they were cited for endangering the welfare of a minor. Other citations were disorderly conduct, interfering with police, assault of a law enforcement officer and providing false information. The assault came from a person jumping on an officer’s back while that officer tried to break up a scuffle.

Two young adults cited had been with a group of juveniles, police said, and all four juveniles cited had Kansas City addresses.

Officers from Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted as officers escorted people out of the mall building.