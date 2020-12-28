Two killed in wrong-way wreck on I-470

By The Examiner staff

Two men from Eastern Jackson County died in a crash Christmas night on Interstate 470 caused by a driver going the wrong way.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-470, just north Woods Chapel Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year Alexander Thirstrup of Lee’s Summit died after his 2012 Mazda went south in the northbound lanes, hit a Dodge Journey and then a Chevrolet Tahoe, then went off the road and hit the median cable barrier.

The Journey driver suffered minor injuries, but the Tahoe driver, 27-year-old Dominic Robinson of Independence, died. A female passenger in that vehicle was seriously injured, and three children in the Tahoe, ages 10, 6 and less than 1, were all wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

Thirstrup and Robinson were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Highway Patrol, Robinson was not wearing a seat belt, his passenger was belted and it’s unknown if Thirstrup was wearing his belt. The Highway Patrol did not release any information possibly explaining why Thirstrup’s vehicle was going the wrong way.

After the initial impact, the Journey struck another northbound vehicle, whose driver was not injured, and debris from the crash hit a fifth vehicle, whose driver also was not injured.