Kittens in need of good homes

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has many beautiful kittens that need good homes. All these kittens are 2-month-old tabbies. There are seven kittens in all. Five are female, and two are male. These kittens are vetted.

Today I am introducing you to three of them. Jingles is a male, and Millie and Jolly are females. These kittens are sweet, playful and full of energy. Typical of baby animals, they have energy to spare and might need to be kenneled at night so the family can sleep.

We discourage declawing, but kittens can be trained just like puppies. Water bottles work wonders to teach kittens not to climb curtains or sharpen claws on the couch.

If you would like to meet these kittens and are thinking about adopting one please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet references and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.