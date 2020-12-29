Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Advance registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/

No walk-ins accepted this week. You must register by 3 p.m. the day before you wish to test.

There is no testing Dec. 24 or 25. Results from tests on Dec. 22 and 23 will be available on Dec. 28 unless you test positive. If you are positive, you will be notified over the Christmas weekend. Also, COVID test results will now include information on influenza A and B.

• Monday, Dec. 21, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. Register by visiting jacohd.org/events and search the calendar for this event. Then click on “register here” or visit https://form.jotform.com/203205349445149

• Tuesday, Dec. 22, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. Register by visiting jacohd.org/events and search the calendar for this event. Then click on “register here” or visit https://form.jotofrm.com/203484373058155

• Wednesday, Dec. 23, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Register by visiting jacohd.org/events and search the calendar for this event. Then click on “register here” or visit https://form.jotofrm.com/203225587476159