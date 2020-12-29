Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: No testing today.

Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: No testing today.

• Monday, Jan. 4, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru event. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203524708199158

• Wednesday, Jan. 6, Vesper Hal, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This is not a drive-thru event. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203365706615152

• Thursday, Jan. 7, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru event. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203525140818147

• Friday, Jan. 8, Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, This is not a drive-thru event. Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/203365926619160

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Free testing is provided for any Missouri resident, but you must register before going to be tested. Registration for testing can be completed by visiting https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/#test-site-id and looking for the date and place you wish to test. Then click on “Register for this event.”

After registering, you must print off your voucher and bring that with you on the day of the test. Testing next week:

• Monday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City.

• Wednesday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City.

• Thursday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, Cheetah Parking Lot, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City.

• Friday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, Cheetah Parking Lot, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City.