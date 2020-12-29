Are you ready for winter's next round?

By The Examiner staff

One round of wintry weather hit the Kansas City area Tuesday, and more is expected late in the week. It’s a reminder about road safety and winter readiness in general.

The National Weather Services suggests keeping these things in your vehicle during the winter: a flashlight with fresh batteries, a snow shovel, a snow brush and scraper, a first-aid kit, jumper cables, flares, sand or kitty litter, a tow rope, a cell-phone charger, water and snacks, blankets, warm clothes including hat, boots and mittens. Keep the gas tank topped off, and make sure the spare tire is good to go.

Look sharp

Although destructive thunderstorms can develop relatively quickly, forecasters usually can give the public a heads up a few days before a big winter storm. The National Weather Service posts a variety of messages about that:

• A winter storm advisory means be aware, just as authorities often remind the public to keep an eye on the weather generally and to have more than one way of getting that information. An All Hazards Radio is recommended.

• A watch means be prepared. Specifically, a winter storm watch – which the metro area was under at mid-day Tuesday – means snow, sleet or freezing rain with significant impacts are possible.

• A warning means take action. A winter storm warning – like the one parts of northern Missouri, most of Iowa and parts of other states were under Tuesday – means forecasters have high confidence that snow, sleet or freezing rain will make a significant impact.

Prepared at home

The Weather Service also suggests this is a good time to make sure you have a few things on hand at home to help ride out winter weather, when you might lose power or heat or when getting out isn’t a good idea.

Those include a flashlight and extra batteries; a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and a portable radio to receive emergency information; first-aid supplies; extra prescription medicines; baby items such as diapers and formula; and water and food such as dried fruit, nuts and granola bars needing no cooking or refrigeration.

Don’t forget extra food and warm shelter for pets. If you have a generator, review the safety rules. Never run a generator in an enclosed space. Make sure your carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector are working – test them monthly – and have good batteries.

Winter is a peak time for home fires, and Christmas trees can present a hazard if left too dry and with faulty light cords. Have a working fire extinguisher. Review the safety rules for fireplaces.

Other resources:

• Preparemetrokc.org has information on items from COVID-19 to how to make an emergency kit.

• Redcross.org has information ranging from when and where to give blood to emergency readiness for homes and businesses.

• The Weather Service has information about readiness for all types of severe weather at weather.gov.