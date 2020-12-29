Road crews tackle a modest challenge

By The Examiner staff

While drivers had to be wary of possible slick spots from refreezing Tuesday evening and through the night, road crews in the Kansas City area received some cooperation from the first significant winter weather system this season.

Another round of wintry weather is expected Thursday.

As anticipated precipitation changed from snow and then sleet to rain by Tuesday afternoon, crews in Independence and Blue Springs were able to pull back operations before they reached many of the residential streets. Before that, they cleared and treated the top-priority and most if not all second-priority streets.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City office reported that by rush hour Tuesday, all highways in and near Kansas City were either clear or mostly clear. By contrast, areas of northern Missouri received several inches of snow Tuesday and had covered roads into the evening.

Lee’s Summit-based Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday afternoon that it responded to 134 calls between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and handled 51 crashes – all but four of them non-injury accidents – and helped 41 stranded motorists.

The local office of the National Weather Service reported 0.77 inches of precipitation before 7 p.m. Tuesday at its gauge at Kansas City International Airport – a record for Dec. 29.