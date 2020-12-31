A new year brings new hopes

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 29, 1970 to Jan. 2, 1971:

• “CONTINUED PROGRESS IN 1971 PROJECTED FOR CITY” – Two top city officials today charted a continuing course of progress and development for Independence during 1971. The top elected official of the city, Mayor Phil K. Weeks, and Lyle Alberg, city manager, joined hands today in summing up goals and projections for the city during the new year.

Weeks said one of the main things he wants to see accomplished during the next year is a solution to the storm drainage problem. Weeks also stressed that the most important matter facing city officials and the citizens is additional sources of revenue.

The city manager said he was looking forward to the completion of the police and emergency communications center which will be located in the basement of the headquarters fire station under construction.

• “COST OF WELCOMING IN NEW YEAR UP TO YOU” – What’s it worth to you to bid goodbye to 1970? During this year of heavy inflation, it appears that the cost of paper hats and horns -- prime ingredients for New Year’s Eve celebrations -- have spiraled upward like all other commodities. Practically all the better supper clubs have initiated a cover charge or minimum charge for celebrations. One hotel advertises champagne, steak, music -- even hats and horns -- for $14. Another top entertainment spot in this part of the county is drumming up New Year’s Eve customers with a bid of $29.50 a couple for an evening’s entertainment.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 27, 1920 to Jan. 1, 1921:

• “HUNTERS KILL A COW” – Otto Thorp, a dairyman living on the Salisbury Farm, northeast of this city, believes that when a valuable cow has been killed by the shots of careless hunters, it is time for the owner to invoke the aid of the law.

After a party of hunters had been on the place, last Thursday, Mr. Thorp said, yesterday he found the dead body of a big Holstein cow, which was expected to calve in a few days. A rifle bullet had penetrated her head; and apparently she had fallen in a heap and died instantly.

“I gave $175 for the cow about a year ago,” Mr. Thorpe said. “I know the names of the men in the hunting party. I have learned that they had no license, and I am sure they had not been given permission to hunt on the place.”

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – The police departments of all the big eastern cities are preparing to handle the big New Year’s debauch tonight. Although those cities, like the rest of the country, are supposed to be dry, an immense amount of liquor in the form of private stocks is stored away and is expected to leak very perceptibly tonight and in the wee hours of tomorrow morning, inasmuch as this, in the minds of a great many people, is the proper way to celebrate the death of the Old Year and the birth of the New.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Secretary of the Treasury Houston reiterated to congress his opposition to the proposition to pay a bonus to the soldiers for the reason that he does not believe the treasury could meet the demands for $2,500,000,000 which the bonus would call for. The secretary believes that under the present income tax law, the extremely rich evade much taxation for which they are liable, and he believes the law should be changed.

• “IS STRONG FOR PIE. – INDEPENDENCE IS A PIE-EATING TOWN” – Now comes a dietician from the east and announces that pie is good for the constitution as well as for the palate. That assertion robs lots of folks of the spice of life, folks who have been feeling delightfully wicked and reckless when they ordered pie for breakfast, knowing they were flouting the canons etiquette, and of hygiene. Pie tasted all the better when there was somebody by to admonish, “You oughten to eat that, old fellow, it’s mighty bad for the constitution.”

The local dealers say that the sale of pies continues steady. What kind of pies are most in demand? All kinds, say the dealers, but if any distinction is to be made it might be flavor peach and apricot among fruit pies and lemon among the “made” pies.

Restaurant men say that pumpkin pie is largely in demand by their men customers. A pie of pumpkin pie and a cup of coffee make a satisfying luncheon for many men. A cut of cream pie and a glass of milk is a popular order with the women.

Pies increased greatly in price when the sugar shortage began and they were slow in getting back to normal. A big fruit pie sold for 10c before the war, now a small fruit pie sells for 20c and 25c.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox