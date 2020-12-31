Bass Pro area apartments proposed

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Over the first several weeks of 2021, Independence city officials will consider a proposed apartment complex development across the street from Bass Pro Shops.

Case Development hopes to build a 275-unit, 23-building complex on Bass Pro Drive, on 13.5 vacant acres south of Mardel and Hobby Lobby.

Speaking to the Planning Commission last month, representatives of Case Development did not mention a project cost, but they are not asking for any public subsidy or tax assistance.

The market-rate apartments would be nearly evenly split between one- and two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from about $1,000 to $1,300, according to city documents, with garages, a clubhouse and pool and design characteristics similar to Bass Pro. The complex would have three restricted entrances off Bass Pro Drive.

The area is in the Blue Springs School District, but developers say the apartments would likely bring minimal additional students to the nearest schools.

The Planning Commission approved rezoning the area from general commission to high-density residential. Because the project was not in the original overall development plans for the Crackerneck Creek area, it will go before the Tax Increment Financing Commission to consider an amendment to the original Crackerneck financing deal. If that is approved, the project would go before the City Council, possibly in February.

The city backed the bonds for the Crackerneck development more than 15 years ago, and several times has had to dip into its general fund to cover bond payments due to shortfalls in tax revenue – a multi-million-dollar cost over the years. The city has avoided that for a few years after some refinancing and is looking to refinance a portion of the bonds again in the near future.

Scott Case, president of Case Development, said his company has started a similar development in Kansas City and is closing the deal on another development in Belton. Case would continue to own the Independence development.

“We have skin in the game,” he said. “We are owners, developers and builders; we’re not going to come in, build and sell.”

A majority of Planning Commission members expressed their enthusiasm about how the apartment complex would be a welcome sight and could spur additional commercial development in the area or help the existing stores.

“This developer clearly did his homework,” Billie Preston said.

“It hasn’t been a pleasant sight getting to that area,” added Virginia Ferguson, referring to the vacant lot.

The lone commissioner who objected, Rick Dreher, questioned whether Independence would have enough of a market for such a development, with a median income slightly above $50,000 and an average income below that.

Case said their research indicated it would, or else they wouldn’t propose the project, adding that their experience with apartment complexes has shown that many of their tenants choose to lease for convenience instead of home ownership.

Tom Fulton of Olsson Associates, who performed the traffic study for Case, said the existing streets could support the apartment complex, as the commercial development originally planned for that lot would have generated even more traffic than the apartments will. One potentially necessary addition over the years would be a right-turn lane from Lee’s Summit Road to the west end of Bass Pro Drive, Fulton said.

John Zelk, president of the Whispering Meadows Homeowners Association, said homeowners in his adjacent neighborhood had been plenty of concerns initially, including space between developments and lighting, but not so after meeting with the developer. Any prior drainage issues in the area have long been fixed, Zelk said.