One dies in crash in Independence

The Examiner

A driver died in a crash Friday morning in western Independence. The other driver was hospitalized.

Police say the driver of a 1999 Toyota Rav4, eastbound on 31st Street, failed to stop at the stop sign at Blue Ridge Boulevard and slammed into a northbound 2008 GMC Sierra. The driver of the Sierra died.

The driver of the Rav4 was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Police have not identified either driver. The driver of Sierra was not wearing a seatbelt.

– Examiner staff