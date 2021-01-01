Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• 1200 block of Pamela – leaving the scene of an accident
• 1000 block of Foxtail – property damage
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – stealing
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• Main Street and Jefferson – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 500 block of Elizabeth – suspicious vehicle
• 400 block of Woodbury – open door
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
Thursday, Dec. 24
• 400 block of Woodbury – property damage
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious person
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – motor vehicle accident
• 400 block of Graystone – area check
• 800 block of Poplar Court – alarm
• 1100 block of Sawgrass Drive – animal neglect
• 2000 block of Hedgewood Drive – property damage
• 600 block of Par – agency assist
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal complaint
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 200 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 200 block of Amanda Lane – alarm
• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
Friday, Dec. 25
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – check the well being
• 600 block of Yennie – water main break
• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance
• 1000 block of Ambush Court – alarm
• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious vehicle
• 1400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive – burglary
Saturday, Dec. 26
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Valley Wood Drive and Long – juveniles playing on ice
• 400 block of Creek Ridge Drive – alarm
Sunday, Dec. 27
• Graystone and Indian Creek – property damage
• 1300 block of Basswood – suspicious activity
• 200 block of Walnut – suspicious vehicle
Monday, Dec. 28
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (5)
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• 1800 block of Nicholas Drive – alarm
• 100 block of Armstrong – dealer application
• Monkey Mountain Park – property damage
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• R.D. Mize Road and Valley Woods Court – parking complaint
• 600 block of Tisha Lane
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Walnut and Capelle – road obstruction
• 200 block of Cypress – trespassing
• 1400 block of Eagles Ridge Drive – check the well being