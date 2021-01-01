Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Dec. 23

• 1200 block of Pamela – leaving the scene of an accident

• 1000 block of Foxtail – property damage

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – stealing

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• Main Street and Jefferson – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 500 block of Elizabeth – suspicious vehicle

• 400 block of Woodbury – open door

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

Thursday, Dec. 24

• 400 block of Woodbury – property damage

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious person

• 900 block of Sandy Lane – motor vehicle accident

• 400 block of Graystone – area check

• 800 block of Poplar Court – alarm

• 1100 block of Sawgrass Drive – animal neglect

• 2000 block of Hedgewood Drive – property damage

• 600 block of Par – agency assist

• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal complaint

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 200 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 200 block of Amanda Lane – alarm

• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

Friday, Dec. 25

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – check the well being

• 600 block of Yennie – water main break

• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance

• 1000 block of Ambush Court – alarm

• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious vehicle

• 1400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive – burglary

Saturday, Dec. 26

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Valley Wood Drive and Long – juveniles playing on ice

• 400 block of Creek Ridge Drive – alarm

Sunday, Dec. 27

• Graystone and Indian Creek – property damage

• 1300 block of Basswood – suspicious activity

• 200 block of Walnut – suspicious vehicle

Monday, Dec. 28

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (5)

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance

• 1800 block of Nicholas Drive – alarm

• 100 block of Armstrong – dealer application

• Monkey Mountain Park – property damage

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – disturbance

Tuesday, Dec. 29

• R.D. Mize Road and Valley Woods Court – parking complaint

• 600 block of Tisha Lane

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Walnut and Capelle – road obstruction

• 200 block of Cypress – trespassing

• 1400 block of Eagles Ridge Drive – check the well being