Missouri Department of Conservation events

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering both virtual and in-person events and classes this month. Programs are free.

Advance registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events. If you have trouble registering or have other questions, call the host conservation center.

Unless otherwise indicated, in-person programs will be held at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, or the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300.

Masks are required for these in-person programs.

• Discover Nature (Not So) Early Bird Urban Hike: In-person, 9 to 10 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 2, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. Come explore the area near the Discovery Center. During this two-mile hike, discuss plant and wildlife ID, safety and other great urban hikes in KC. Be sure to dress for the weather. This program is for all ages. Registration is required.

• Archery: In-person, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 2, Anita B. Gorman. An introductory course. The event will cover safety and form before hitting the range for practice and some friendly competition. This program is for persons 10 years of age and older. Registration is required.

• Discover Nature Naturalist Hour: In-person, 2 to 3 p.m., Jan. 5, Burr Oak Woods. Explore a trail with a naturalist. Dress for the weather. This program is for all ages.

• Native Plants Native Landscape Chat: In-person, 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 8., Anita B. Gorman. This program is designed for all ages. Learn from landscape specialists how to plan for spring, start your own native plant seedlings and where to look to enjoy the beauty of a native plant garden in the winter. Dress for the weather.

• Reptiles, All About Snakes: Virtual, 10 to 11 a.m. or 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 9, Anita B. Gorman. For all ages. Learn some interesting facts about snakes and discover that most are harmless and beneficial. Explore the different types of snakes living in Missouri.

• Discover Nature Naturalist Hour: In-person, 2 to 3 p.m., Jan. 12., Burr Oak Woods. Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make amazing discoveries on a trail close to the center. Dress for the weather. This program is designed for all ages.

• Little Acorns Tracks & Scat: In-person, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 14, Burr Oak Woods. For children ages 3 to 5, accompanied by an adult. There are critters everywhere, even if you don’t always see them. Learn about how those animals leave a trail. Dress for the weather. You must register for this program by Jan. 13.

• Discover Nature Blazemasters: In-person, 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 16., Anita B. Gorman. Learn how to improve your fire-starting skills. Learn what woods burn best, how to split a log for kindling and how to build a campfire. Take home a firestarter kit. Dress for the weather. This program is designed for persons 12 years of age or older.

• Birds, Virtual Raptors of the Night: Virtual, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Winter is a great time to see and hear owls in Missouri. Learn about Missouri’s eight species of owls and the calls they each make. See owl pellets dissected and learn how owls are natural pest control. You must register for this program by Jan. 15.

• Discover Nature, Naturalist Hour: In-person, 2 to 3 p.m., Jan. 19, Burr Oak Woods. Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make amazing discoveries on a trail close to the center. This program is for all ages.

• Discover Nature, Virtual Backpacking in Missouri: Virtual, 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 22. Join Lisa Richter, who has hiked the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail. She will help you discover some great backpacking trails in Missouri. Learn to plan for safety and comfort. When you register, provide an active email address as your link will be sent via email. You must register by January 19.

• BIRDS, Woodworking for Wildlife, Wren Houses: Virtual, 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 23. The house wren is a common backyard bird and will use abandoned woodpecker holes, bird boxes and other cavities for a home. Learn to build your own wren box and learn where to place it in your backyard. Wren house building kits will be available for pick-up prior to the program for people living in the Kansas City area, and you will receive a call to set up the time and place for you to receive the kit. This program is designed for persons ages 10 and older.

• Discover Nature, Naturalist Hour: In-person, 2 to 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Burr Oak Woods. Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make amazing discoveries on a trail close to the center. This program is for all ages.

• Discover Nature, Mammal Mania: In-person, 3:30 to 4:30 pm., Jan. 26, Burr Oak Woods. Join a naturalist to learn about the groups of mammals in Missouri. See the outdoors from a wild mammal’s point of view as we head out on the trail and look for signs of mammals. Dress for the weather and meet in front of the center. You must register by Jan. 25. This program is designed for all ages.

• Nature Art, Ice Lights: In-person, 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Anita B. Gorman. Learn how to light up a dreary winter night with a homemade ice globe. Use molds combined with natural objects like leaves and pinecones to create beautiful winter luminaries. Dress for the weather. This program is designed for adults.