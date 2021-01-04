At least one wounded in Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

At least one person was wounded in an apparent shootout Monday afternoon between people in two vehicles in the parking lot of Independence Center.

One person was shot in the head, though police described the injuries as apparently “non-life threatening.” One vehicle with bullet holes in the driver’s side was towed from the scene, and police later located the second vehicle involved, though it was unoccupied and police are searching for those individuals.

Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey said during Monday’s City Council that the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument inside the mall that sparked again in the parking lot.

Investigators placed numerous evidence markers around the parking lot where they found shell casings, and police said several uninvolved parked vehicles had damage from gunfire.

The shooting happened in the north parking lot, closer to the outer road Chick-fil-A than the mall building, and the mall remained open after the shooting.

This incident comes less than a week after an exchange of gunfire inside the mall New Year’s Eve that left a 16-year-old boy with a serious leg injury. Police continue to investigate that incident, which happened after an altercation between two groups of people.

The shooting, which caused the mall to close about a half-hour early, happened a day before the first weekend of the mall’s newly announced curfew for unaccompanied juveniles age 17 and younger. The curfew is 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday for unaccompanied minors.