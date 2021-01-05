Missouri state troopers take down shooter

By The Examiner staff

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and wounded a man who parked outside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit on Monday night and allegedly fired shots as he approached the building.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Tayland Rahim of Kansas City, was reported in stable condition Tuesday morning with what the Highway Patrol said were non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Monday outside the Highway Patrol building off Southeast Blue Parkway, next to Lee’s Summit High School near U.S. 50 and Missouri 291. According to the Highway Patrol, a trooper outside the building noticed the man get out of his vehicle with a rifle, and the man refused commands from the trooper.

Troopers inside the building heard gunshots, went to a door and saw the man approach the main entrance, fire “multiple shots” and continued to refuse commands. Troopers then fired and hit the man, who was taken to a Kansas City hospital.

No Highway Patrol employees were injured.

Troopers then noted a suspicious package inside the suspect’s vehicle, and the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad later removed the package.

The Highway Patrol said Kansas City Police assisted investigators in processing evidence at a home in Gladstone. Investigators seized three guns and ammunition, the Highway Patrol said.