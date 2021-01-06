Mall shooting investigation continues

By The Examiner staff

The teenager injured in the New Year’s Eve shooting at Independence Center remains hospitalized with an injured leg, and police are trying to identify two other individuals wearing black clothing and pursuing potential charges against all involved.

The shooting happened inside the Foot Locker in the mall, late Thursday afternoon. Police say video shows gunfire exchanged between subjects, including the 16-year-old boy who was injured.

According to police, officers who were working off-duty security heard shots fired, found the victim and provided some life-saving assistance to the victim, and one person was detained at the scene.

Police say the New Year’s Eve shooting does not appear to be connected with Monday’s shooting in the parking lot outside the mall.